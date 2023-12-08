Gold climbs Rs 100; silver declines Rs 200

Left Menu

Gold climbed Rs 100 to Rs 63,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid rise in precious metal prices in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.In the previous trade, the precious metal had finished at Rs 62,950 per 10 grams.However, silver declined Rs 200 to Rs 77,100 per kilogram.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 15:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold climbed Rs 100 to Rs 63,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid rise in precious metal prices in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had finished at Rs 62,950 per 10 grams.

However, silver declined Rs 200 to Rs 77,100 per kilogram. In global markets, gold was up at USD 2,032 per ounce, while silver was trading lower at USD 23.80 per ounce. Spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,032 per ounce, up USD 1 from its previous close.

Gold prices fluctuated in a narrow range as traders avoided directional bets ahead of US employment data that may prove key in shaping bets for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

