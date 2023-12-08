Motorola Is the First Smartphone Brand to Introduce PANTONE™ Colour of the Year 2024 - Peach Fuzz, in a Special Edition of edge 40 neo & razr 40 ultra

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • The motorola razr 40 ultra and motorola edge 40 neo will be available soon in India in PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz • This marks the second year of the exclusive collaboration focusing on the importance of building connection and empowering self-expression for consumers Motorola, India's best 5G smartphone brand and Pantone, the global color authority, have teamed up for the second year to create devices in the Pantone Color of the Year. The Pantone Color of the Year 2024, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, reinforces the importance of human connection and so do the devices chosen to represent it – the motorola razr 40 ultra and motorola edge 40 neo.

Motorola is the first and only smartphone brand to collaborate with PANTONE™, in line with its commitment to differentiate with design & colours while enriching people's lives through meaningful innovation. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pantone Color of the Year program with the chosen color PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz. A velvety gentle peach hue, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz has a cozy, tender essence that embodies feelings of togetherness, community and collaboration.

Of their continued partnership, Ruben Castano, Head of Customer Experience and Design at Motorola, said, "As technology becomes intertwined with humanity, we trust color to provide a tool for expression and deeper, more meaningful experiences with our devices. This includes going beyond devices and into the software itself. The Pantone Color of the Year 2024 does just that as it blends the virtual world we live in and our desire to establish deeper connections and well-being." The choice of PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz complements Motorola's mission to make technology more accessible and help consumers use technology to connect intentionally. When selecting devices to feature PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, Motorola reflected on the color message and its emphasis on the power of human connection, finding that the motorola razr 40 ultra and motorola edge 40 neo embodied this mentality.

"It has been wonderful to work with Motorola and see their dedication to enabling creativity, connection, and personalization through color across their devices, and this year's color carries particular importance to harnessing connection, community and personal wellbeing," Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, said. "Our Pantone Color of the Year 2024, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, seamlessly blends the virtual and real life, making it an ideal color for the physicality of digital devices. We are excited to see how our audiences leverage the features Motorola offers to enable and facilitate further connections." The razr 40 ultra with its iconic flappable design boasts the world's largest external 3.6-inch Poled display with its fastest 144Hz refresh rate, with 1100nits peak brightness. This flip phone is super slim when folded and has a gapless design, thanks to its industry's 1st dual axis teardrop hinge design thus ensuring the phone is also infinitely flexible at multiple flex angles. When opened, the phone has a nearly creaseless 6.9" polled display with upto 165Hz refresh rate and 1400nits of Peak brightness. This iconic flip phone is equipped with a powerful Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 SoC, ensuring a seamless experience. The device was earlier launched in Pantone colour of the year 2023 Viva Magenta and received tremendous response from the consumer. The smartphone with the Peach Fuzz edition will be available soon in India.

The motorola edge 40 neo is a device that puts color at the center of design. And the PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz hue in vegan leather beautifully complements the device's warm and contoured design. The smartphone is the world's lightest 5G phone with IP68 underwater protection, making it impervious to dust, dirt, sand, and even a 30-minute submersion in 1.5 meters of fresh water. Furthermore, its 144Hz 6.55-inch pOLED curved display with support for a billion colours and impressive peak brightness and is complemented by a 144Hz refresh rate which makes the UI super smooth and fluid. The motorola edge 40 neo is also a processing powerhouse, boasting the World's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7030 lightning-fast processor which is a 6nm chipset supporting Wi-Fi 6E for incredible speeds and has MediaTek HyperEngine™ game technology for the best gaming experience. Not just this, the device support 14 5G bands which is the highest in the segment.

Both devices are designed with connection and personality at the center and offer features developed to enhance our common humanity. These include Motorola's latest software offerings, Moto Unplugged and Family Space. Both apps embrace the balance between connectedness and rest, security and boldness. With Moto Unplugged, users now have the ability to enter a special mode, allowing them to tailor a break time to meet their individual needs. They can choose to access only necessary apps for a set timeframe and limit their overall apps consumption. The user can select permitted apps and notifications, as well as require a password to end their session. Then, when they are ready to unplug, select a time frame and start a digital break. While Family Space encourages families to explore technology with guidance and grace. Moto unplugged feature will be available soon in razr 40 series devices in India.

The motorola razr 40 ultra and motorola edge 40 neo in the Pantone Color of the Year 2024 will be available soon in the Indian market.

To know more about the Motorola + Pantone association visit: https://www.motorola.in/pantone About Motorola & Lenovo Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.

To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub and Motorola Global Blog.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: PANTONE™ Colour of the Year 2024 - Peach Fuzz, in a special edition of motorola edge 40 neo & razr 40 ultra

