FOREX-Dollar rises after stronger-than-expected US jobs report; pares losses vs yen

The dollar rose on Friday after the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls report came in stronger than expected, with U.S. employers adding 199,000 jobs in November. The yen fell against the dollar after staging its biggest rally in almost a year the day before.

The U.S. dollar index was last up 0.43% at 104.13. The yen was 0.55% lower against the dollar at 144.955.

