Need to generate demand, setup holistic ecosystem for EV growth: Sulajja Firodia Motwani

There is a need to generate demand for electric vehicles and establish a holistic ecosystem, including charging network, for accelerated growth for the sector, Kinetic Green Founder & CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani said on Friday.

Motwani, who is also the Chairperson of FICCI EV Committee, also emphasised the importance of electrification in achieving the country's net-zero emission targets.

Speaking at a Ficci event here, Motwani emphasised the need to make EV prices attractive for consumers, and recognise the importance of putting in place a holistic EV ecosystem, including batteries, cells, minerals, and charging stations. Kinetic Green is the latest venture of USD 2 billion Firodia Group. The company has presence across battery-operated three-wheelers, scooters, e-cycles, and buggies. Panasonic Life Solutions-India & South Asia Chairman Manish Sharma emphasised on the significance of backward integration, harmonising standards, and developing an ecosystem for policies and testing facilities aligned with international standards. Sharma, who is also the Ficci Electronics and White Goods Committee Chairman, shared success stories from India's electronics sector. Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka said India has a lot more ground to cover in manufacturing as its share in global merchandise exports remains less than 2 per cent, with a global ranking of 17. He underscored the ambitious goal of achieving USD 1 trillion in merchandise exports by 2030, encapsulating the aspirations of self-reliance in manufacturing and positioning India as a global manufacturing hub.

