C-DAC to provide technological solutions to share history of Raigad Fort

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Raigad Development Authority (RDA) to provide technological solutions to preserve and share the history of Raigad Fort. C-DAC, a premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, will deliver solutions using AR/VR and multimedia technology, including a digital repository, an online portal, mobile tourist guides, kiosk applications and a Virtual Restoration and Walkthrough of the fort, it said in a release.

The Raigad Fort, once the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is located in Raigad district of Maharashtra, some 180 km from Mumbai.

The MOA was signed in the presence of RDA chairman Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, Chief Executive Officer of Raigad Fort and Area Development Authority Mahesh Namde, and Col A K Nath (Retd), Executive Director (Corporate Strategy) of C-DAC.

''This solution will be the first of its kind to be implemented in Maharashtra. It can serve as a model for other sites of national importance, promoting tourism across the country,'' Col Nath said.

