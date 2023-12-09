Left Menu

Australia's PM Albanese says migration intake must be 'sustainable'

"This is a response to the fact that the system is broken." He said he wanted to see "a system that works for Australia, a system in which we're able to access the skills we need".

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 09-12-2023 05:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 05:51 IST
Australia's PM Albanese says migration intake must be 'sustainable'
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday the country's migration intake needed to be wound back to a "sustainable level", as he flagged the release this week of details of migration system changes. Long reliant on immigration to supply what is now one of the tightest labour markets in the world, Australia has embarked on an overhaul of its migration system to speed up the entry of highly skilled workers and smoothen the path to permanent residency.

"We do need to have our migration level brought to a sustainable level and we will be releasing the details of that this week," Albanese told reporters in Sydney. "This is a response to the fact that the system is broken."

He said he wanted to see "a system that works for Australia, a system in which we're able to access the skills we need". In October, the centre-left Labor government pledged to address abuses of its visa system to crack down on human trafficking and other forms of organised crime.

It has previously said the visa process for skilled professionals would be made quicker and easier, while steps would be taken to retain international students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023