Nissan Motor rolls out service support to flood-affected customers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 16:20 IST
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has announced a comprehensive package of support services to customers impacted by Cyclone Michaung, the company said on Saturday.

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd said it has set up a special helpdesk and contact call centre to assist the flood-affected customers.

The company has also launched free towing vehicle support, claims filing assistance, and special offers on floor carpet replacement, among others, a company statement here said.

The workshops in Chennai would be operated at extended hours to serve the customers and a 10 per cent discount has also been offered on engine oil and oil filter replacement, the company added.

