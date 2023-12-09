Nissan Motor rolls out service support to flood-affected customers

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has announced a comprehensive package of support services to customers impacted by Cyclone Michaung, the company said on Saturday.

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd said it has set up a special helpdesk and contact call centre to assist the flood-affected customers.

The company has also launched free towing vehicle support, claims filing assistance, and special offers on floor carpet replacement, among others, a company statement here said.

The workshops in Chennai would be operated at extended hours to serve the customers and a 10 per cent discount has also been offered on engine oil and oil filter replacement, the company added.

