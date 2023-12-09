Scoreboard 2nd women''s T20I: IND vs ENG

Scoreboard of the second women's T20I between India and England here on Saturday.

India Women: Shafali Verma lbw Charlotte Dean 0 Smriti Mandhana lbw Charlotte Dean 10 Jemimah Rodrigues lbw Sarah Glenn 30 Harmanpreet Kaur lbw Nat Sciver-Brunt 9 Deepti Sharma c Amy Jones b Lauren Bell 0 Richa Ghosh c and b Ecclestone 4 Pooja Vastrakar b Sarah Glenn 6 Shreyanka Patil c Amy Jones b Freya Kemp 4 Titas Sadhu c and b Lauren Bell 2 Saika Ishaque b Ecclestone 8 Renuka Singh (not out) 2 Extras: (LB-3, W-2) 5 Total: (all out, 16.2 Overs) Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-17, 3-28, 4-29, 5-34, 6-45, 7-59, 8-67, 9-77. Bowling: Charlotte Dean 4-0-16-2, Lauren Bell 3-0-18-2, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-0-15-1, Sophie Ecclestone 3.2-0-13-2, Sarah Glenn 3-1-13-2, Freya Kemp 1-0-2-1.

England Women: Sophia Dunkley b Renuka 9 Dany Wyatt b Renuka 0 Alice Capsey c sub b Ishaque 25 Nat Sciver-Brunt b Vastrakar 16 Heather Knight (not out) 7 Amy Jones c Vastrakar b Sharma 5 Freya Kemp lbw Sharma 0 Sophie Ecclestone (not out) 0 Extras (LB-1, W-10) 11 Total (6 wickets, 11.2 overs) 82 Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-19, 3-61, 4-68, 5-73, 6-73. Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-26-2, Titas Sadhu 2-0-17-0, Saika Ishaque 2-0-21-1, Pooja Vastrakar 1-0-7-1, Deepti Sharma 2-0-4-2, Shreyanka Patil 0.2-0-6-0.

