Left Menu

Musk poll shows X users want U.S. conspiracy theorist Jones' account back

A majority of users on X have voted to reinstate the account of U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a poll set up by the social media platform's owner Elon Musk. "Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform?

Reuters | New York | Updated: 10-12-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 11:36 IST
Musk poll shows X users want U.S. conspiracy theorist Jones' account back
Elon Musk (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A majority of users on X have voted to reinstate the account of U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a poll set up by the social media platform's owner Elon Musk. "Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform? Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk posted on Saturday, using a Latin phrase that roughly means meaning "the voice of the people is the voice of God."

The poll was open for 12 hours, and final results showed about 70% voting in favor of reinstating Jones on X. Reuters could not immediately verify if Jones' account was restored.

In 2018, the platform formerly known as Twitter permanently banned Jones and his website Infowars, saying that the accounts had violated its behavior policies. The ban came weeks after Apple, Alphabet's YouTube, and Facebook took down podcasts and channels from Jones, citing community standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023