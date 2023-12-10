Musk poll shows X users want U.S. conspiracy theorist Jones' account back

A majority of users on X have voted to reinstate the account of U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a poll set up by the social media platform's owner Elon Musk. "Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform? Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk posted on Saturday, using a Latin phrase that roughly means meaning "the voice of the people is the voice of God."

The poll was open for 12 hours, and final results showed about 70% voting in favor of reinstating Jones on X. Reuters could not immediately verify if Jones' account was restored.

In 2018, the platform formerly known as Twitter permanently banned Jones and his website Infowars, saying that the accounts had violated its behavior policies. The ban came weeks after Apple, Alphabet's YouTube, and Facebook took down podcasts and channels from Jones, citing community standards.

