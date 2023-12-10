Science News Roundup: China LandSpace's methane-powered rocket sends satellites into orbit; Fossils show dismembered young dinosaurs in belly of T. rex cousin

Left Menu

Updated: 10-12-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China LandSpace's methane-powered rocket sends satellites into orbit

A rocket developed by LandSpace Technology on Saturday launched three satellites into orbit, a milestone in the Chinese private rocket startup's mission to test whether its vehicle using methane and liquid oxygen is ready for commercial liftoffs. The success could boost investor confidence in methane as a potential rocket fuel, which is deemed able to help slash costs and support reusable rockets in a cleaner and more efficient way.

Fossils show dismembered young dinosaurs in belly of T. rex cousin

The young Gorgosaurus knew what it liked for dinner. About 75 million years ago in what is now Canada's Alberta province, this fearsome T. rex cousin set about hunting turkey-sized yearlings of a feathered plant-eating dinosaur called Citipes. With such prey numerous, the Gorgosaurus could be picky about what it ate. It dismembered the helpless Citipes and swallowed its meaty legs whole, ignoring the rest of the carcass.

(With inputs from agencies.)

