US military spaceplane atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch delayed to Monday

The U.S. military's secretive X-37B spaceplane which was poised for launch on Sunday on the robot craft's seventh mission to orbit atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket has been delayed to Monday, SpaceX said on Sunday.

"SpaceX is targeting Monday, December 11 at 8:14 p.m. ET for Falcon Heavy's launch of the USSF-52 mission to orbit from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida," the rocket manufacturing company said in a statement.

