US military spaceplane atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch delayed to Monday
Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 19:51 IST
The U.S. military's secretive X-37B spaceplane which was poised for launch on Sunday on the robot craft's seventh mission to orbit atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket has been delayed to Monday, SpaceX said on Sunday.
"SpaceX is targeting Monday, December 11 at 8:14 p.m. ET for Falcon Heavy's launch of the USSF-52 mission to orbit from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida," the rocket manufacturing company said in a statement.
