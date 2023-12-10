Left Menu

India women vs England women - 3rd T20I scoreboard

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 20:54 IST
India women vs England women - 3rd T20I scoreboard
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the third and final T20I between India women and England women at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

England women Sophia Dunkley c Patil b Renuka Singh 11 Maia Bouchier b Renuka Singh 0 Alice Capsey c Rodrigues b Ishaque 7 Heather Knight (c) c sub (M Mani) b AB Kaur 52 Amy Jones c Patil b Ishaque 25 Danielle Gibson b Ishaque 0 Bess Heath c AB Kaur b Patil 1 Freya Kemp lbw b Patil 0 Sophie Ecclestone b Patil 2 Charlie Dean not out 16 Mahika Gaur c Sharma b AB Kaur 0 Extras: (w 12) 12 Total: (All out in 20 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: Renuka Singh 4-0-23-2, Titas Sadhu 1-0-16-0, Amanjot Kaur 3-0-25-2, Saika Ishaque 4-0-22-3, Deepti Sharma 4-0-21-0, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-19-3. More

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023