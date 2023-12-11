Left Menu

Science News Roundup: China LandSpace's methane-powered rocket sends satellites into orbit

Science News Roundup: China LandSpace's methane-powered rocket sends satellites into orbit
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China LandSpace's methane-powered rocket sends satellites into orbit

A rocket developed by LandSpace Technology on Saturday launched three satellites into orbit, a milestone in the Chinese private rocket startup's mission to test whether its vehicle using methane and liquid oxygen is ready for commercial liftoffs. The success could boost investor confidence in methane as a potential rocket fuel, which is deemed able to help slash costs and support reusable rockets in a cleaner and more efficient way.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

