Science News Roundup: China LandSpace's methane-powered rocket sends satellites into orbit

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China LandSpace's methane-powered rocket sends satellites into orbit

A rocket developed by LandSpace Technology on Saturday launched three satellites into orbit, a milestone in the Chinese private rocket startup's mission to test whether its vehicle using methane and liquid oxygen is ready for commercial liftoffs. The success could boost investor confidence in methane as a potential rocket fuel, which is deemed able to help slash costs and support reusable rockets in a cleaner and more efficient way.

(With inputs from agencies.)