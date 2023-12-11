Science News Roundup: China LandSpace's methane-powered rocket sends satellites into orbit
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2023 10:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
China LandSpace's methane-powered rocket sends satellites into orbit
A rocket developed by LandSpace Technology on Saturday launched three satellites into orbit, a milestone in the Chinese private rocket startup's mission to test whether its vehicle using methane and liquid oxygen is ready for commercial liftoffs. The success could boost investor confidence in methane as a potential rocket fuel, which is deemed able to help slash costs and support reusable rockets in a cleaner and more efficient way.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LandSpace
- China
- Chinese
- LandSpace Technology
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Oldest mosquito fossil comes with a bloodsucking surprise; China's LandSpace readies satellite launch with methane-fuelled rocket
Science News Roundup: Scientists launch research effort at COP28 for Congo rainforest; China's LandSpace readies satellite launch with methane rocket
China LandSpace's methane-powered rocket sends satellites into orbit -state media
China LandSpace's methane-powered rocket sends satellites into orbit
Science News Roundup: China LandSpace's methane-powered rocket sends satellites into orbit; Fossils show dismembered young dinosaurs in belly of T. rex cousin