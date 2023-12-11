Nokia and BT Group collaborate to develop new 5G network monetization opportunities

British multinational telecommunications company, BT Group, and Nokia have inked an agreement to develop new 5G network monetization opportunities via the latter's Network as Code platform with developer portal (platform) and the telco's cloud-native network.

Nokia's Network as Code platform helps operators monetize their 5G network assets beyond pure connectivity. It provides application developers with tools such as Software Development Kits (SDK) and open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), giving them access to deep network functionality and data that enables them to build new use cases for their customers.

The partnership will see Nokia and BT Group making those tools available to developers, enabling them to utilize BT Group's network features, write new use cases, and create new value for EE customers.

Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services, at Nokia, said, "I am very pleased that Nokia and BT Group are strengthening our long-standing partnership through Nokia's Network as Code platform. Through its strong API Developer portal work, BT Group has been an important driver of helping the industry understand the multiple benefits of opening telecom networks to application developers. This agreement will enhance our joint work with developers and create new opportunities for extracting value from BT Group's network assets."

Commenting on this partnership, Reza Rahnama, Managing Director, Mobile Networks at BT Group, said, "5G-era networks are fundamentally software-based and rich in capabilities – such as improving network quality on demand – that can really make a difference to enterprises and consumers in ways that were not possible years ago. We are excited to work with Nokia and its new platform to help us better tap into those capabilities that we have been aggressively building into our 5G network."

Nokia introduced its Network as Code platform and developer portal in September 2023. At launch, the Finnish firm also agreed to a memorandum of understanding with DISH Wireless to partner on an ecosystem project using the platform and the DISH 5G cloud-native network.