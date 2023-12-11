Left Menu

Stellantis India names Aditya Jairaj as CEO, MD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:19 IST
Stellantis India names Aditya Jairaj as CEO, MD
Automaker Stellantis India on Monday said it has appointed Aditya Jairaj as CEO and Managing Director of the company with effect from Jan 1, 2024.

Jairaj, currently Deputy Managing Director, Stellantis India and Head – Jeep India, will succeed Roland Bouchara, who will be assigned to another function in Europe after six and a half years of leading Stellantis in India, the company said in a statement.

''As we bid farewell to Roland, we extend a warm welcome to Aditya as he takes on a new role. Our unwavering focus is on the future, and we are confident that this transition will usher in new opportunities for growth and innovation for Stellantis India,'' Stellantis India and Asia Pacific COO Ashwani Muppasani said.

Stellantis operates three manufacturing plants (Ranjangaon, Hosur, Thiruvallur), an ICT Hub (Hyderabad), a Software Centre (Bengaluru), and two R&D centres in Chennai and Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

