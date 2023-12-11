Polish drivers lift blockade at one border crossing with Ukraine, says Kyiv

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday that protesting Polish drivers had lifted a blockade at a Ukrainian-Polish border crossing and that the first lorries were passing through on their way into Ukraine. "The blockade of the Yagodyn-Dorohusk crossing is over. Stable truck traffic has been restored since 14:00," Kurakov said on Facebook.

"Fifteen vehicles have crossed into Ukraine and are now at the crossing. In addition, 25 trucks are being cleared to head towards Poland," he said.

