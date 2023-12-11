Left Menu

Tata Motors arm ties up with four charge point operators

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility TPEM on Monday said it has tied up with charge point operators Chargezone, Glida, Statiq, and Zeon. This collaboration will benefit from TPEMs unparalleled EV usage insights, coupled with the CPOs charging solutions and entrepreneurial spirit, and create over 10,000 additional charging points in the country by FY25, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) on Monday said it has tied up with charge point operators Chargezone, Glida, Statiq, and Zeon. The company, a part of Tata Motors, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the four charge point operators (CPOs).

TPEM will actively assist the four CPOs in installing chargers at locations most frequented by its EV owners and share insights on how the chargers are being used to help understand and enhance customer experience, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

Through this MoU, TPEM will also work with Chargezone, Glida, Statiq, and Zeon to explore the possibility of rolling out a smart payment gateway through co-branded RFID cards, respectively, that will enable ease of payment for Tata EV users.

''EV adoption is a national imperative to address urban pollution, and convenient charging infrastructure is a key enabler for driving faster EV adoption. The need of the hour for accelerating a nationwide charging ecosystem is open collaboration,'' TPEM Chief Strategy Officer Balaje Rajan stated. This collaboration will benefit from TPEM's unparalleled EV usage insights, coupled with the CPOs' charging solutions and entrepreneurial spirit, and create over 10,000 additional charging points in the country by FY25, he added.

