EU expands Iran sanction list over support for Russia
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:37 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
EU member states on Monday added six people and five entities to their Iran sanctions list, regarding their support for Russia in the war against Ukraine.
Those being sanctioned include the company Shakad Sanat Asmari, its CEO, deputy CEO and chief scientist, and companies involved in the manufacturing of drones.
