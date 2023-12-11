Left Menu

Majority of respondents in India believe AI will help them increase productivity at work: Survey

A majority of Indian respondents believe that AI will increase their productivity at work compared to 31 per cent globally, provided their organisations support them with upskilling opportunities, according to a survey by PwC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:40 IST
Majority of respondents in India believe AI will help them increase productivity at work: Survey
  • Country:
  • India

A majority of Indian respondents believe that AI will increase their productivity at work compared to 31 per cent globally, provided their organisations support them with upskilling opportunities, according to a survey by PwC. India can become the pioneer in incorporating AI (artificial intelligence) technology into business if the industry moves ahead with the right upskilling approach, said the PwC report titled 'India Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2023'. The survey drew responses from 2,502 participants in India with 88 per cent of them being full-time employees.

''Amidst the rising uncertainty and seismic impact of AI, the workforce is demanding more from their employers on all counts. The workforce is not settling with a competitive compensation only - which continues to be hygiene - but also deeper job satisfaction, and faster growth opportunities to fulfil their aspirations,'' PwC India Partner Anumeha Singh said. To thrive, organisations and leaders will need to make some tough choices while blending adaptability with innovative workforce structures and career pathways for an ever-evolving landscape, Singh added.

The survey further showed that 62 per cent of Indian employees believe the skills required to do their jobs will change significantly over the next five years. As many as 69 per cent of them are also aware of how these requirements will change. Further, 24 per cent of Indian respondents said AI would impact the nature of their work in a negative way, which is 10 per cent more than the global average. Furthermore, 21 per cent of Indian respondents believe AI will take over their jobs compared to 13 per cent globally. ''The most common sentiment, expressed by 51 per cent of respondents, is that AI will help them increase their productivity or efficiency at work in comparison to 31 per cent of global respondents,'' the survey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023