US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St muted at open as markets brace for inflation data, Fed meeting

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 20:07 IST
Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at open on Monday in the run-up to an action-packed week that includes the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and inflation data, both of which will test investor optimism about interest rates being cut next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.46 points, or 0.02%, at the open, to 36,254.33.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.98 points, or 0.24%, at 4,593.39, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.84 points, or 0.44%, to 14,340.13 at the opening bell.

