Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 02:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

The U.S. military's secretive X-37B robot spaceplane was poised for liftoff from Florida on Monday on its seventh mission to orbit, the vehicle's first launch atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket capable of lofting it higher than ever before. The Falcon Heavy, composed of three reusable rocket cores strapped together, was due for blast-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral during a 10-minute nighttime launch window starting at 8:14 p.m. EST (0114 GMT Tuesday), weather permitting.

