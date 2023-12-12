BRIEF-Epic Games CEO Says Beat Alphabet's Google On All Counts In San Francisco Case On Google Play Store
Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 06:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 06:24 IST
Dec 11 (Reuters) -
* EPIC GAMES CEO SAYS BEAT ALPHABET'S GOOGLE ON ALL COUNTS IN SAN FRANCISCO CASE ON GOOGLE PLAY STORE Source text link: https://bit.ly/3RjemLJ Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SAN FRANCISCO
- BEAT
Advertisement