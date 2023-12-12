Science News Roundup: SpaceX postpones planned launch of US military's secretive X-37B spaceplane
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2023 10:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
SpaceX postpones planned launch of US military's secretive X-37B spaceplane
A planned Monday night launch of the U.S. military's secretive X-37B robot spaceplane on its seventh mission to orbit, and its first flight atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, was postponed for at least 24 hours, SpaceX said. The flight was called off for the night about 25 minutes before the start of a targeted launch window set to open at 8:14 p.m. EST (0114 GMT Tuesday) as the rocket stood poised for liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Florida
- NASA
- U.S.
- SpaceX
- Kennedy Space Center
- Falcon Heavy
- X-37B
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spring frost on Mars: Check out this image by NASA's HiRISE camera
Tanker in Middle East safe from attackers after U.S. Navy responds, officials say
Turkey frees U.S. consulate employee whose jailing strained ties -Bloomberg
FOREX-U.S. dollar listless as markets brace for post-Thanksgiving buzz
U.S. and African Development Bank partner to drive digital transformation