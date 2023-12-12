Left Menu

Science News Roundup: SpaceX postpones planned launch of US military's secretive X-37B spaceplane
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX postpones planned launch of US military's secretive X-37B spaceplane

A planned Monday night launch of the U.S. military's secretive X-37B robot spaceplane on its seventh mission to orbit, and its first flight atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, was postponed for at least 24 hours, SpaceX said. The flight was called off for the night about 25 minutes before the start of a targeted launch window set to open at 8:14 p.m. EST (0114 GMT Tuesday) as the rocket stood poised for liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

