US plans 5G protection conference after spying concerns from Costa Rica

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica said on Thursday it planned to organize a regional conference on protecting 5G networks in April next year, days after China rejected cyber-security and spying concerns raised by Costa Rica's president.

The embassy announcement follows a meeting between the Central American nation's president, Rodrigo Chaves, and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma.

