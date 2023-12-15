US plans 5G protection conference after spying concerns from Costa Rica
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2023 06:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 06:41 IST
The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica said on Thursday it planned to organize a regional conference on protecting 5G networks in April next year, days after China rejected cyber-security and spying concerns raised by Costa Rica's president.
The embassy announcement follows a meeting between the Central American nation's president, Rodrigo Chaves, and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma.
