OxygenOS 14 stable update rolling out for OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 10:50 IST
OxygenOS 14 stable update rolling out for OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
Image Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 14 stable update, based on Android 14, to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in India. This build will initially roll out to users who participated in the Close Beta and Open Beta programs, followed by a gradual push to more users.

This build brings in several new features including Aqua Dynamics, improved Aquamorphic Design, and File Dock, among others. You can check below the full update changelog:

Changelog

Adds Aqua Dynamics, a way of interaction with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance.

Smart efficiency

  • Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.

Cross-device connectivity

  • Improves Clone Phone to allow quicker device verification and data migration.
  • Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.

Security and privacy

  • Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization

  • Adds support for app-specific refresh rates to improve user experience.

Aquamorphic Design

  • Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.
  • Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.
  • Improves system animations by making them even smoother.

Before upgrading to this build, make sure the battery level is above 30%, and a minimum of 5GB of storage space is available. Go to Settings > About device > tap up to date > tap icon on the top right > beta program > follow the steps to apply > check for updates.

