LTIMindtree Opens New Delivery Center in Mexico City

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Mexico City, Mexico – Business Wire India LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announces the inauguration of a new Delivery Center in Mexico City, as part of expanding its presence in Latin America. The Delivery Center will enable workforce transformation and localization for LTIMindtree in the Americas. The Center was inaugurated on December 14, 2023, by His Excellency, Pankaj Sharma, Ambassador of India to Mexico, Fadlala Akabani, Minister of Economy of the Secretariat of Economic Development of Mexico, Rajeev Jain, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Operations, LTIMindtree, Greg Dietrich, Executive Vice President & Regional Americas Delivery Head, and Anurag Tripathi, Associate Vice President, LTIMindtree.

Located in the heart of Mexico City's financial district, the 100+ seater Delivery Center is a state-of-the-art facility that promotes collaboration, innovation, and is designed to scale for future growth. It will support the company's capabilities in the region, bringing LTIMindtree's world-class services closer to its customers in the SAP and Digital Engineering Service Lines. As the LATAM Delivery & Operations Head, Anurag Tripathi, Associate Vice President, LTIMindtree will lead the Mexico City Delivery Center with a focus on future growth and delivering high-quality results for customers.

Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director & COO, LTIMindtree said, "Over the last few years, Mexico has emerged as a competitive player in the global tech market, providing a skilled workforce, and a favorable business environment. LTIMindtree is committed to nurturing the high-quality workforce in the region by leveraging its global domain experience. With this delivery center in Mexico, we can bridge the gap between our nearshore and local customers and the expertise of local talent while successfully delivering programs within the same time-zone." Fadlala Akabani, Minister of Economy of the Secretariat of Economic Development of Mexico City said, "I want to congratulate the leadership of LTIMindtree for the opening of the new Delivery Center in Mexico City. Indian IT companies have traditionally helped in building and shaping the talent in Mexico. We are committed to providing support to the company for their aspirations to grow in the region and help us build Mexico City as the home of high-class technology. I extend my thanks to LTIMindtree for their commitment to invest, grow and create more technology jobs locally in the region." LTIMindtree's clients in Mexico range from sectors like Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech & Services, Banking & Financial Services, and RCG. The company currently has 12 offices across the Americas and has over 70 Fortune 500 companies as its clientele. About LTIMindtree LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 83,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

