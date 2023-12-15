Awfis Celebrates a Successful Year, Clinches Multiple Prestigious Awards and Accolades

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Awfis, India's largest flexible workspace solutions company, is proud to solidify its position as one of the most awarded coworking spaces by securing a spate of distinguished awards in the last eight months. The company's commitment to innovation, outstanding workplace design, and fostering a conducive environment for professionals have been recognized across various esteemed platforms.

In the last eight months, Awfis has won accolades such as ''Best Coworking Space'' at the RICS South Asia Awards 2023, ''The Best Chain of Flex Spaces'' at the BW FlexiSpaces Awards and Great Manager Institute's Top 100 Top Business Leader Awards for their Founder and CEO, Amit Ramani, solidifying their industry leadership. Awfis further showcased its commitment to innovative workspace design by securing the ''Managed Offices Space Design of the Year'' for two of their projects at both the Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 - North and the 15th Realty+ Excellence Awards 2023 - South. The company's dedication to functional and forward-thinking workspace solutions was underscored by winning the ''Coworking Operator of the Year Award'' at the Ace Alpha Awards 2023. Notably, Awfis was also recognised as "Great Place to Work" third year in a row and ''India's Best Workplaces for Women 2023 (Large Category)'' by Great Place To Work. This reflects Awfis' dedication to building inclusive spaces and fostering a collaborative culture within the organisation. Demonstrating its marketing prowess, Awfis also clinched the ''Coworking Marketing Initiative of the Year'' at the 15th Realty+ Excellence Awards 2023 - South for its impactful promotional video titled The Final Round #YourWorkspacePartners created in collaboration with popular content creator, Aiyyo Shraddha. Furthermore, Anisha Jhawar, Senior VP – Strategy was also recently honored with Realty+ 40 under 40 for her visionary prowess and transformative contributions to the industry.

Amit Ramani, Founder, and CEO, Awfis, expressed his enthusiasm, ''At Awfis, our mission has always been to redefine workspaces and create an environment that inspire productivity and collaboration. These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are honored with the recognition, and we remain committed to providing exceptional workspace solutions that empower professionals and businesses.'' Commenting on the achievement, Sumit Lakhani, Deputy CEO, Awfis said, "I am immensely proud of the team's relentless pursuit of excellence, reflected in our numerous achievements this year. This recognition underscores our commitment to redefining the coworking experiences and further reinstating that Awfis is not just a place to work; it's a transformative environment that propels individuals and businesses towards their best versions." About Awfis Awfis is the leading flexible workspace solutions company in India offering a network of flexible coworking spaces, where small and large corporates can seamlessly book and utilize workspaces tailored to their requirements. Within their suite of flexible workspace solutions, they offer Awfis Space Solutions, Awfis Transform, and Awfis Care. Their integrated platform strategy addresses modern workspace requirements by backward integration with Awfis Transform, providing design and build services, and forward integration with Awfis Care, delivering facility management services on behalf of space owners.

For more information: Please log on to www.awfis.com

