Japan govt: N.Korea may conduct further provocation such as missile launches

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday there is the possibility that North Korea will conduct further provocations such as missile launches.

Hayashi, asked about a comment by a South Korean official that North Korea may test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile this month, also told a regular press conference the government will do its utmost in gathering information and exercising vigilance.

