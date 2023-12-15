Japan govt: N.Korea may conduct further provocation such as missile launches
15-12-2023
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday there is the possibility that North Korea will conduct further provocations such as missile launches.
Hayashi, asked about a comment by a South Korean official that North Korea may test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile this month, also told a regular press conference the government will do its utmost in gathering information and exercising vigilance.
