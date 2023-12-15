Left Menu

Dutch vehicle authority RDW says no Tesla recall planned in Europe

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 15-12-2023 13:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 13:39 IST
The Dutch vehicle authority RDW said on Friday it does not currently plan a Tesla recall in Europe following a major U.S. recall this week due to concerns about its Autopilot driver assistance systems. Among European vehicle authorities, the Netherlands' RDW issues the type, or general approval, for Tesla cars.

The agency cited differences between Autopilot functions that are available on the European and U.S. markets and said it is in touch with Tesla.

