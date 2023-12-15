Left Menu

Top influencer Ferragni fined $1.2 mln in Christmas cake advertising case

Companies controlled by Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni must pay a fine of 1.075 million euros ($1.18 million) for unfair commercial practices related to sales of a Christmas cake, Italy's antitrust authority (AGCM) said on Friday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-12-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 14:45 IST
Chiara Ferragni Image Credit: Wikipedia
Companies controlled by Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni must pay a fine of 1.075 million euros ($1.18 million) for unfair commercial practices related to sales of a Christmas cake, Italy's antitrust authority (AGCM) said on Friday. AGCM also fined Italian cake maker Balocco 420 million euros.

The penalties stem from a probe the regulator announced in June, related to a Ferragni-branded Balocco pandoro - a Christmas alternative to panettone - sold in Italy late last year, at over 9 euros each, compared to under 4 euros for a regular Balocco pandoro. AGCM said advertising and higher pricing misled consumers to think that by buying the cake, they were directly contributing to a charity for bone cancer research at a hospital in Turin, and also that Ferragni was herself making donations.

Balocco had made a 50,000 euro one-off payment to the hospital months before launching the Ferragni pandoro, so sales for the product had no effect on charity donations, the regulator said. It added that the Ferragni-related companies it sanctioned gave no money to the Turin hospital, despite receiving more than 1 million euros for the branding initiative and for related promotional activities.

Ferragni, 36, is one of the world's most famous fashion influencers, with nearly 30 million followers on Instagram. Ferragni's press office and Balocco did not immediately return requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9113 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

