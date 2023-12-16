Left Menu

Delhi mayor's Facebook account hacked

Updated: 16-12-2023 00:19 IST
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday claimed that her Facebook account has been hacked.

''This is to inform all that I've been unable to access my Facebook page since a few days, it has been hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible. If there is any unusual activity through my page, please be aware of it,'' she posted on X at 8:45 pm. The mayor's Facebook account was hacked four to five days ago and she has lost access to it, an official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said.

The official added that a team is trying to restore the account, but it has not been successful yet. No unwarranted message or activity from the account has been reported so far, the official said and added that a complaint will be filed with authorities concerned if the account is not restored.

The mayor's Facebook account was hacked six to seven months earlier as well, according to the official, who added that it was recovered soon after.

