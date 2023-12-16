US State Dept OKs sale of high mobility artillery rocket systems to Italy - Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2023 02:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 02:41 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of high mobility artillery rocket systems and related equipment to Italy for estimated $400 million, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon said.
