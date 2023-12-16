Left Menu

SpaceX targets Dec 28 for launch of US military's secretive X-37B spaceplane

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2023 07:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 07:31 IST
SpaceX said it was targeting Thursday, Dec. 28 for the launch of the U.S. military's X-37B robot spaceplane on its seventh mission to orbit.

"Now targeting no earlier than Thursday, December 28 for Falcon Heavy to launch USSF-52 to orbit from Florida," SpaceX said in a post on X on Friday, after it stood down on the launch earlier this week to perform additional system checkouts.

The original plan to send the spacecraft to orbit late on Sunday was scrubbed due to poor weather conditions at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

