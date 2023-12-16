Left Menu

SMX CSR Change Maker Summit & Awards 2.0: Recognizing Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

This was followed by a Special Address from Mr. Gopalakrishnan Ramachandran, Chairman of InnoServ Group.The Keynote Address was delivered by Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, CEO of Anil Agarwal Foundation VedantaGroup, setting the stage for the insightful panel discussions and industry presentations that followed.The summit featured six engaging panel discussions, covering topics such as the importance of CSR in nation-building, Indias approach to ESG CSR post-COVID, and the future focus of CSR on skill development, education, and livelihoods.

The SMX CSR Change Maker Summit & Awards 2.0, held at the BSE Convention Hall in Mumbai on December 1, 2023, commenced with a Welcome Address by Mr. Rahul Jain, MD of InnoServ Group, setting the tone for the day's discussions. Dr. Sandeep Pachpande, Chairman of ASM Group of Institutes, delivered the Theme Address, emphasizing the importance of corporate social responsibility in nation-building. This was followed by a Special Address from Mr. Gopalakrishnan Ramachandran, Chairman of InnoServ Group.

The Keynote Address was delivered by Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, CEO of Anil Agarwal Foundation (VedantaGroup), setting the stage for the insightful panel discussions and industry presentations that followed.

The summit featured six engaging panel discussions, covering topics such as the importance of CSR in nation-building, India's approach to ESG & CSR post-COVID, and the future focus of CSR on skill development, education, and livelihoods. Additionally, five industry presentations showcased innovative CSR projects and initiatives, highlighting the remarkable efforts of organizations, such as the Nirmaan Organization, Ennoble Social Innovation Foundation, and Sneh Asha Foundation.

The summit culminated with the presentation of awards to exemplary organisations and individuals, recognising their remarkable efforts in various CSR domains. Notable awardees included: • Best CSR Impact Award for Sustainable Livelihood: End Poverty • SMX Lifetime Achievement Award: Mr. Pratyush Panda • Emerging CSR Leader of the Year: Mr. Rajesh Das • NGO of the Year for Water Conservation: Art of Living • Best CSR Leader of the Year: Ketan Deshpande • NGO of the Year: Sneh Asha Foundation • Best Innovative CSR Project Award: The We Foundation • NGO of the Year for Promoting Gender Equality and Empowering Women, Ensuring Environmental Sustainability and Healthcare: Good Universe • Best CSR Impact Award for Sanitation: Hindware • CSR Changemaker of the Year Award: Dr. Subramanya Kusnur • NGO of the Year for Healthcare and Public Utilities: Manrao Charitable Trust • Best CSR Impact Award for Women Empowerment: HSBC • Best CSR Impact Award for Specially Abled People: InOrbit Malls • NGO of the Year for Elderly Support: My Retired Life Foundation (MRLF) • Best NGO Award of the Year for Rural Development: Project Chirag The SMX CSR Change Maker Summit & Awards 2.0 served as a platform to honour CSR excellence and inspire future endeavours in the realm of social responsibility.

About SMX As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

www.smx.network

