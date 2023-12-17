Left Menu

Telecom services are being gradually restored in Gaza - telecoms companies

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-12-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 20:33 IST
Telecom services are being gradually restored in the central and southern areas of the Gaza Strip, telecommunication companies Paltel and Jawwal said on Sunday.

"Our field teams were able to reach and repair the main damaged site after numerous attempts in the past days with the help of relevant international bodies," the two companies said in a joint statement.

Communication and internet services have been down in Gaza since Dec. 14.

