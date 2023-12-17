Left Menu

Govt likely to table Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday

in the interest of consumers, ensuring competition in the market, availability or continuity of telecom networks, and national security.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 21:18 IST
Govt likely to table Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday
  • Country:
  • India

The government is likely to table the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday, according to sources.

The Telecommunications Bill 2023 aims to replace the 138 years old Indian Telegraph Act that governs the telecom sector.

''The President has been informed about the Telecommunications Bill 2023. It is likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, December 18,'' a source told PTI.

The Cabinet had cleared the bill in August.

The draft Telecommunications Bill released in 2023 had proposed to bring over-the-top or the internet based calling and messaging apps under the definition of telecommunications to enhance users' safety.

The bill had also proposed to curb the power of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), on which industry players had raised concern.

According to government officials, the issues around over-the-top players and Trai were resolved before it was cleared by the Cabinet.

The draft had proposed to ease some of the rules like refund of fees for licence, registration etc. in case a company surrenders its permit.

The new bill proposes the government to be vested with the power to waive off entry fees, licence fee, penalty etc. in the interest of consumers, ensuring competition in the market, availability or continuity of telecom networks, and national security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023