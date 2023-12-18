Science News Roundup: SpaceX targets Dec 28 for launch of US military's secretive X-37B spaceplane; US-China science pact renewal 'not a given' -US envoy
"Now targeting no earlier than Thursday, December 28 for Falcon Heavy to launch USSF-52 to orbit from Florida," SpaceX said in a post on X on Friday, after it stood down on the launch earlier this week to perform additional system checkouts. US-China science pact renewal 'not a given' -US envoy U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said on Friday he had started talks with Beijing on renewing a landmark scientific cooperation agreement, and while the deal needed to be modernized, prospects for a new one were uncertain.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
SpaceX targets Dec 28 for launch of US military's secretive X-37B spaceplane
SpaceX said it was targeting Thursday, Dec. 28 for the launch of the U.S. military's X-37B robot spaceplane on its seventh mission to orbit. "Now targeting no earlier than Thursday, December 28 for Falcon Heavy to launch USSF-52 to orbit from Florida," SpaceX said in a post on X on Friday, after it stood down on the launch earlier this week to perform additional system checkouts.
US-China science pact renewal 'not a given' -US envoy
U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said on Friday he had started talks with Beijing on renewing a landmark scientific cooperation agreement, and while the deal needed to be modernized, prospects for a new one were uncertain. Controversy over the renewal of the U.S.-China Science and Technology Agreement (STA) - the first accord between the two countries signed in 1979 after the official establishment of diplomatic ties - has grown amid U.S. accusations of China's theft of U.S. scientific and commercial achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- USSF-52
- Florida
- Beijing
- U.S.
- Falcon Heavy
- X-37B
- China
- Nicholas Burns
ALSO READ
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:01 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 4
China's military says U.S. combat ship illegally entered territorial waters in South China Sea
Wall St Week Ahead-Tax-loss selling, 'Santa rally' could sway U.S. stocks after November melt-up
COLUMN-Record U.S. oil output challenges Saudi mastery: Kemp
Soccer-U.S. women's team working toward 'shift in mentality' for 2024