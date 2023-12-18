National security trial of pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai opens in Hong Kong
Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2023 07:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 07:46 IST
The national security trial of pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai opened in Hong Kong on Monday.
Lai, a leading China critic and the founder of the now-closed newspaper Apple daily, faces three charges under the national security law and a further count of sedition.
