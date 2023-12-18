Left Menu

China stocks extend losses as weak recovery dampens sentiment

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 1%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.2%. ** Asian stocks slipped in a subdued start to a week where Japan's central bank might edge further away from its uber-easy policies, while a key reading on U.S. inflation is expected to underpin market pricing of interest rate cuts.

Chinese stocks extended their decline on Monday, following five consecutive weekly losses, as risk sentiment remained weak after recent data showed sluggish economic recovery and policy signals from a top meeting failed to excite investors.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both closed down 0.4%. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 1%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.2%.

** Asian stocks slipped in a subdued start to a week where Japan's central bank might edge further away from its uber-easy policies, while a key reading on U.S. inflation is expected to underpin market pricing of interest rate cuts. ** The tone of the annual Central Economic Work Conference last week remained pro-growth, but "there was not much detail on specific easing measures, especially in the property market," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

** Recent economic data is mixed, but the macro picture of a weak property market and reluctant policy easing remains unchanged, Goldman Sachs added. ** Most sectors in mainland markets fell, with semiconductors, new energy, media and tourism down between 1.6% and 2.4% and leading declines.

** Shares of Shanghai Guijiu Co, a spirit maker connected to struggling wealth manager Hywin, dropped 10% by the daily lower limit to its lowest level since April 2021. ** In Hong Kong, stocks in tech giants retreated 1.3%, and mainland developers declined 2.3%.

** Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) software developer SenseTime Group dropped 11.1% after the firm's founder Tang Xiaoou died late on Friday.

