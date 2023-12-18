Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 14:57 IST
Sandeep Nelamangala to manage Bosch's mobility business portfolio in India
Technology and services provider Bosch India on Monday announced a realignment of its global mobility segment with Sandeep Nelamangala being given the additional responsibility to steer the business with effect from January 1, 2024.

Nelamangala is currently Joint Managing Director of Bosch Ltd and Executive Vice President - sales, Mobility Solutions, Bosch India, the company said in a statement.

He will steer the mobility business in India, in addition to his current responsibilities and will also oversee the realigned structure now, handling the technology and strategic developments for the region, it added.

''Bosch's major focus behind this realignment is to empower the regions to serve existing and new customer needs better and offer them with customised technologies and solutions,'' the statement said.

''As we deepen our focus on developing indigenous and cost-effective solutions with this realignment globally, Sandeep's leadership will be important to cater to our customers' needs better and emerge as the preferred system solution provider for new-age technologies in India,'' Bosch Group in India President and Bosch Ltd Managing Director, Guruprasad Mudlapur said.

