LG to unveil transparent antenna for automobiles at CES 2024

At the upcoming CES 2024 tech show, LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its transparent antenna for automobiles. Designed in collaboration with renowned French glass manufacturer, Saint-Gobain Sekurit, the innovative transparent film-type antenna is applied directly to vehicle glass.

LG's next-generation transparent antenna is designed for compatibility with various types of glass and vehicles and will be available as an on-glass or in-glass solution. The broad surface application of the antenna not only guarantees reliable telecommunications performance but also scalability to handle increased network traffic.

This telematics breakthrough by LG introduces enhanced connectivity, supporting 5G, GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System), and the latest Wi-Fi technologies.

"Created through our close partnership with Saint-Gobain Sekurit, the transparent antenna is a next-generation product that has proven its exceptional communications performance for automotive applications via vehicle tests. As a global leader in telematics and automotive solutions, LG is committed to advancing its technological capabilities and will continue to introduce new solutions that drive the evolution of the mobility experience," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company.

The transparent antenna can be seamlessly integrated into car windshields or glass sunroofs. This integration eliminates the need for design concessions typically required to accommodate conventional antennas, offering a sleek and unobtrusive solution.

LG said that the new film-type antenna features more than 80 of the company's patented innovations, including the design capability to make antenna patterns transparent and transparent electrode technology.

Commenting on this development, Thibaut Heitz, Innovation and R&D Director of Saint-Gobain Sekurit, said, "We’re pleased to unveil our smart glass featuring LG’s transparent antenna technology. In collaboration with LG, a leader in vehicle component solutions, we are pioneering advancements in vehicle telecommunications. Our common objective aim is to provide an enriched and unique in-vehicle environment, bringing the future of mobility to fruition."