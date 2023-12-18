Left Menu

Mines ministry to launch online platform for accessing, sharing geospatial information

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:36 IST
Mines ministry to launch online platform for accessing, sharing geospatial information
  • Country:
  • India

The mines ministry will on Tuesday launch an online platform for accessing, sharing, and analysing geospatial information across the country.

The National Geoscience Data Repository (NGDR) initiative, spearheaded by the Geological Survey of India and Bhaskarachaya Institute of Space Applications and Geoinformatics, represents a leap forward in democratising critical geoscience data, empowering stakeholders across industries and academia with unprecedented access to invaluable resources. The launch ceremony will be graced by mines minister Pralhad Joshi, the mines ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023