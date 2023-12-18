Mines ministry to launch online platform for accessing, sharing geospatial information

The mines ministry will on Tuesday launch an online platform for accessing, sharing, and analysing geospatial information across the country.

The National Geoscience Data Repository (NGDR) initiative, spearheaded by the Geological Survey of India and Bhaskarachaya Institute of Space Applications and Geoinformatics, represents a leap forward in democratising critical geoscience data, empowering stakeholders across industries and academia with unprecedented access to invaluable resources. The launch ceremony will be graced by mines minister Pralhad Joshi, the mines ministry said in a statement.

