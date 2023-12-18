Left Menu

Ground issue delays Blue Origin's first New Shepard launch since grounding

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:38 IST
Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin called off a return-to-flight launch of its suborbital New Shepard rocket from Texas over what it described as a ground system issue encountered during preparations for liftoff, the company said.

"We're scrubbing #NS24 today due to a ground system issue the team is troubleshooting," Blue Origin wrote on social network X, formally Twitter. "We'll provide a new launch target for this week soon." New Shepard, the company's only active rocket that can carry humans and cargo on short trips to and from the brim of space, was scheduled to launch at 9:30 a.m. CT (1530 GMT) on Monday for the first time since a mission failure last year triggered a 15-month grounding.

No humans were to be on board the mission, named NS24 for what would have been its 24th flight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

