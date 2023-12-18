Left Menu

US antitrust enforcers release final version of new merger guidelines

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2023 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. antitrust enforcers on Monday released the final version of new merger guidelines, which the Justice Department said are aimed at encouraging fair, open and competitive markets.

"These finalized guidelines provide transparency into how the Justice Department is protecting the American people from the ways in which unlawful, anticompetitive practices manifest themselves in our modern economy," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

