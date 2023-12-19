Science News Roundup: Ground issue delays Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launch
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Ground issue delays Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launch Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin called off a return-to-flight mission with its suborbital New Shepard rocket in Texas over what it described as a ground system issue encountered during preparations for liftoff, the company said. "We're scrubbing #NS24 today due to a ground system issue the team is troubleshooting," Blue Origin wrote on social network X, formally Twitter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2023 02:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Ground issue delays Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launch
Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin called off a return-to-flight mission with its suborbital New Shepard rocket in Texas over what it described as a ground system issue encountered during preparations for liftoff, the company said. "We're scrubbing #NS24 today due to a ground system issue the team is troubleshooting," Blue Origin wrote on social network X, formally Twitter. "We’ll provide a new launch target for this week soon."
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Blue Origin's
- Blue Origin
- Ground
- Jeff Bezos'
- Texas
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ex-Twitter exec claims in lawsuit he was fired for raising security concerns
Elon Musk and SEC to face off in court over Twitter testimony
Ground issue delays Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launch
Ground issue delays Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launch
Science News Roundup: Ground issue delays Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launch