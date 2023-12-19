Left Menu

Jordan strikes Iran-linked drugs smugglers in southern Syria - sources

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 19-12-2023 02:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 02:42 IST
Jordan strikes Iran-linked drugs smugglers in southern Syria - sources
  Country:
  • Jordan

Jordan on Monday launched several aerial raids inside Syria along its border with its northern neighbour against hideouts of Iranian-backed drug smugglers in retaliation against a large-scale smuggling operation, regional intelligence sources said.

The army said it foiled a plot on Monday by dozens of infiltrators from Syria linked to pro-Iranian militias, who crossed its border with rocket launchers, anti-personnel mines and explosives.

