Jordan strikes Iran-linked drugs smugglers in southern Syria - sources

Jordan on Monday launched several aerial raids inside Syria along its border with its northern neighbour against hideouts of Iranian-backed drug smugglers in retaliation against a large-scale smuggling operation, regional intelligence sources said.

The army said it foiled a plot on Monday by dozens of infiltrators from Syria linked to pro-Iranian militias, who crossed its border with rocket launchers, anti-personnel mines and explosives.

