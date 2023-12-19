PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Nippon Steel agrees to buy US Steel for $14.9 bln - Nikola founder Trevor Milton sentenced to 4 years for fraud

- Apple halts US sales of Watch before Christmas after losing patent case - Software AG sells data platform to IBM for 2.1 bln euros

Overview - Japan's Nippon Steel on Monday agreed to buy U.S. Steel for $14.9 billion. Nippon steel would pay $55 per share represents a whopping 142% premium to Aug 11.

- Trevor Milton, the convicted founder of electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker Nikola, was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday. - Apple said it would pause sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches before Christmas after losing a patent infringement dispute.

- IBM will buy one of Software AG's business that helps companies to integrate applications and data for 2.13 billion euros ($2.33 billion). ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

