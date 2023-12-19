Science News Roundup: Ground issue delays Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launch
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2023 10:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Ground issue delays Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launch
Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin called off a return-to-flight mission with its suborbital New Shepard rocket in Texas over what it described as a ground system issue encountered during preparations for liftoff, the company said. "We're scrubbing #NS24 today due to a ground system issue the team is troubleshooting," Blue Origin wrote on social network X, formally Twitter. The company later said it was targeting Tuesday 10:37 a.m. CT (16:37 GMT) for New Shepard's next launch attempt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Blue Origin's
- Blue Origin
- Ground
- Jeff Bezos'
- Texas
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ex-Twitter exec claims in lawsuit he was fired for raising security concerns
Elon Musk and SEC to face off in court over Twitter testimony
Ground issue delays Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launch
Ground issue delays Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launch
Judge tentatively rules Musk must testify again in SEC Twitter probe