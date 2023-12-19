Archies Spreads Holiday Cheer with #ArchiesJoyfulGiving Social Media Campaign this Christmas

Archies, a pioneer in heartfelt expressions, is thrilled to the launch of its festive social media campaign, #ArchiesJoyfulGiving, just in time for the holiday season. The campaign aims to bring joy and warmth to the hearts of Archies followers by encouraging them to share their cherished Archies gift memories and participate in a week-long celebration of surprises. From 16th December to 25th December 2023, Archies has invited its community to embark on a journey down memory lane by sharing their most treasured Archies gift memories. The #ArchiesJoyfulGiving campaign seeks to create a nostalgic and heart-warming thread of joyful moments, fostering a sense of community and connection during this special time of the year. Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies, expressed his excitement about the campaign, saying, "This holiday season, Archies is not just a brand; it's a part of your cherished memories. #ArchiesJoyfulGiving is a celebration of the joy we bring into people's lives, and we are eager to witness the beautiful stories our followers will share. The campaign is a tribute to the spirit of giving and the lasting impact of thoughtful gestures." As part of the campaign, Archies has unveiled a surprise product or offer each day for the 7 days leading up to Christmas. This initiative is designed to create anticipation and excitement among followers, making each day leading up to Christmas a delightful surprise for the community. Followers participating in the campaign also stand a chance to win exciting Archies gifts, adding an extra layer of joy to their holiday celebrations. Archies encourages everyone to use the hashtag #ArchiesJoyfulGiving when sharing their stories on social media platforms, allowing the community to come together and celebrate the season of giving. Social media Campaign Link: www.instagram.com/reel/C06a8CBv49t/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== About Archies Archies Limited stands as the unrivalled leader in India's social expression industry, boasting an impressive market share of over 60% in the organized sector. Since its inception, Archies has evolved from a cards-only company to a comprehensive social expressions' enterprise, catering to the diverse needs of its customers. The brand's commitment to capturing and celebrating life's moments has positioned it as a trusted name in the hearts of millions.

